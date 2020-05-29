USA is the country most affected by the pandemic (REUTERS / Lucas Jackson)

The United States recorded 1,297 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours this Thursday, which the total amounts to 101,573. While, the number of infected reaches 1,720,613, when 22,032 were reported in the last day. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, the United States is followed by Brazil and Russia, with 438,238 and 379,051 infected, respectively.

At least 399,991 people have overcome the disease until this Thursday.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 366,733 confirmed cases and 29,529 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy. In New York City alone, 21,415 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 157,185 confirmed cases and 11,409 deaths, Massachusetts with 94,895 infections and 6,640 deaths, and Pennsylvania, which has reported 74,220 coronavirus positives and 5,373 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 5,371, Illinois with 5,186, California with 3,983 or Connecticut with 3,826.

Despite the high number of victims, the country has begun its lack of confinement throughout the territory. The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, revealed on Thursday the plans of the city, epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, to enter the first phase of reopening, something he reiterated could happen in a week or two, at which time it is estimated that between 200,000 and 400,000 workers will return to their jobs.

The president of the United States, Donald trumpFor his part, he referred this Thursday to the death toll from coronavirus, and sent his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

“We have just reached a very sad barrier, with deaths from the coronavirus pandemic reaching 100,000. To all the relatives and friends of those who died, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy and love for all that these people represent ”, wrote the president on his Twitter account.

Donald Trump published a heartfelt message for the 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the US (REUTERS / Joshua Roberts)

“God be with you”, ended the president.

An hour later, Trump charged again against China for the pandemic: “Throughout the world, the coronavirus, a very bad ‘gift’ from China, continues its march. Not good!”.

Last week, Trump had ordered the country’s flags to fly at half-staff in federal buildings for three days, “in memory of the Americans we have lost to the coronavirus.”

High-ranking lawmakers from the Democratic opposition had urged the move when the landmark figure is reached as a “national expression of mourning.”

Despite the magnitude of the North American balance, the number of deaths per capita is lower in the United States than in several European countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Spain, France and Sweden, according to the statistics website Worldometer.

Meanwhile, according to an average of several epidemiological models carried out by researchers from the University of Massachusetts, the number of deaths from covid-19 will approach 123,000 people in the country between now and June 20.

