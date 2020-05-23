The United States recorded 1,260 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The United States reached this Friday the figure of 1,600,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 95,921 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

Miami World / Infobae

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Saturday) is 25,417 more infections than on Thursday and 1,260 new deaths.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 358,154 confirmed cases and 28,853 deaths, a figure similar to that of Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy. In New York City alone, 21,086 people have died.

The provisional balance of deceased -95,921- is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths in United States.

US President Donald Trump has been insisting in recent weeks that different states lift restrictions on movement and quarantines imposed by the coronavirus, in an attempt to mitigate the harsh economic effects of these measures. In fact, all 50 states have reopened their economies at some point as of this week, with Connecticut being the last to do so.

However, the economic impact of the pandemic has been devastating to the world, and the United States has been no exception. Another 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last week, a figure that marks another decrease compared to recent weeks, but continues to be at a very high level with respect to the historical average, given the confinement of the pandemic of coronavirus. The total since March 21 is close to 40 million.

New York studies its reopening

New York City is moving towards a first phase of reopening that will occur “the first or second week of June” depending on whether it remains below certain “thresholds” in its coronavirus indicators, so the Authorities called for caution this Friday before the arrival of good weather.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in his daily update, explained that the large city at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis should remain “between 10 and 14 days” -the estimated incubation time- below the 200 new daily hospitalizations , The 375 patients admitted to the ICU and in a proportion of less than 15% of positive cases over the total number of residents tested.

“Being below those thresholds in a sustained way will make it clear that we are ready for more progress,” said the mayor, who revealed that the city meets two requirements, with 76 new revenues and a positive proportion of 11%, but still has Too many people in intensive care, 451, although he pointed out that ten days ago there were 100 more.

Phase 1 of the reopening, which has already covered almost the entire state and allows construction and manufacturing businesses to operate, will arrive in and around the Big Apple in “the first or second week of June, unless people are undisciplined, lose track of standards and have a resurgence that slows us down, “he added.