The United States reaches its lowest level of unemployment in more than a year

April 23, 2021April 23, 2021

0

U.S. unemployment compensation claims were lowered again last week to their lowest level in more than a year, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as the world’s largest economy continues to show signs that is recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government said 547,000 workers applied for benefits last week, 39,000 less than the revised figure from the previous week. It was the lowest weekly total since mid-March last year, and only the third time in the past 13 months that the weekly total of new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 700,000.

Until the pandemic, the highest total weekly claims in the United States dating back to the 1960s was 695,000, after peaking at 6.9 million claims 13 months ago. By comparison, unemployment compensation claims in 2019, before the pandemic began, averaged 218,000 per week.

There is a reason for the continued favorable outlook

With a third of American adults now fully vaccinated, some people are spending again on gym memberships, restaurant dinners, and vacation trips. all of which they have dispensed with over the last year, which could lead to increased hiring to accommodate clients. There has been an increase in retail sales and job openings.

Some state governors are repealing orders for people to wear face masks and allowing companies to fully reopen or set dates in the coming weeks when they say companies can increase their level of operation.

Still, employers in many states continue to face directives to reduce operations, and tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases are reported every day, even as millions of people are being vaccinated. Those who come to a restaurant for dinner, sometimes for the first time in a year, still find many establishments cordoning off one table from another to keep customers at a safe distance from each other.

The employment outlook in the U.S. could continue to improve as money from President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package seeps through the economy. The move could help boost consumer hiring and spending, as millions of Americans – all but the highest earners – are now receiving $ 1,400 worth of stimulus checks from the government.

More than 3 million Americans are now being vaccinated against the virus on a daily basis, and Biden says that all adults who want a vaccine are now eligible to receive one. However, it could take weeks for many people to schedule their vaccination appointments and for the effect of the vaccines to stabilize.

More than 87 million American adults are fully inoculated with one of the three available vaccines, although millions of people remain skeptical about the vaccine for various reasons and say they will refuse to be vaccinated.

Inflection point”

American employers added 916,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 6%. There has also been a recent spike in job openings, indicating that employers are looking to expand staffing. The country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, predicts that the unemployment rate could fall further to 4.5% by the end of this year.

The Fed expects the economy to grow 6.5% this year compared to its previous forecast of 4.2%, with a growth rate slowing to 3.9% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.