The United States passes law eliminating barriers to innovation for digital assets

Key facts:

A group will be created between different organizations to have an open communication channel.

In a year, the group will produce a report with a regulatory analysis of cryptocurrencies.

On April 20, the United States House of Representatives approved several bipartisan laws on financial services, including Law HR1602. This law aims to promote innovation in the field of digital assets such as Bitcoin, in the United States.

The law will establish a working group focused on digital assets such as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The intention is to form a consensus between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to drive innovation.

“The establishment of this working group is an important step in providing the necessary regulatory clarity. By ensuring greater collaboration, we can create an environment that encourages innovation, rather than slows it down. Digital assets have incalculable potential benefits, “said Congressman Patrick McHenry, Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee.

The private sector will also be part of the group

The group will be made up of people appointed by the Commissions, as well as representatives of large and small Fintech companies, according to the statement.

The group will produce a report within a year, which will include an analysis of the US regulatory framework and developments in other countries related to digital assets.

The report will contain research on best practices to reduce fraud, protect investors and assist in the fulfillment of obligations established in the Banking Secrecy Law.

Following passage of the bill, Congress has 90 days to establish the working group among participants from the SEC, CFTC, and the private sector.

This bill will create a critical collaboration between SEC, CFTC and Congress that will ultimately help create fair and transparent markets, said Congressman Stephen F. Lynch, chair of the US Financial Technologies Task Force.

Although good regulation could help foster innovation, there are people who see regulations as a threat as they could rather add friction to innovation. This was reported by CriptoNoticias last year, when Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expressed his fear that the regulations could affect the self-custody of bitcoin.