The United States moves towards the creation of vaccination passports

The White House and several private companies in the United States are working to develop a vaccination passport standard that certifies that its bearer is immunized against COVID-19, local media reported this Sunday.

The Joe Biden government is evaluating initiatives by at least 17 companies to create digital vaccination certificates, according to official sources cited by the newspaper.

So-called “passports” are expected to be free and available through smart cell phone applications, which will be able to display a scannable QR-type code, such as those used as a digital boarding pass on many airlines.

Americans without American cell phones will be able to print their certificates and carry them with them, according to the companies developing the products.

“We want to ensure that any solution on this issue is simple, free, open source, accessible to people both digitally and on paper, and designed from the ground up to protect people’s privacy,” said the response coordinator. to the White House COVID-19, Jeffrey Zients, at a press conference last Tuesday.

That mission involves overcoming many challenges, such as preventing passport forgery or hacking into the systems that contain them. In addition, the White House wants to avoid the impression that there is a government mandate that requires vaccination, something politically sensitive in the United States.