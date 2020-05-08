The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the country lost 20.5 million jobs in April, bringing the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, unit of the work Department of United States, reported that the country lost 20.5 million jobs in April, since much of the US economy is kept closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

He added that total non-farm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, bringing the unemployment rate increased to 14.7 percent, which represents the highest rate and the largest monthly increase in the history of the country.

He noted that the changes in these figures reflect the effects of coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

He explained that the number of jobs fell sharply in the main industrial sectors, with particularly important job losses in leisure and tourism.

In April, the unemployment rate was 13.0 percent for adult men, 15.5 percent for adult women, 31.9 percent for teenagers, 14.2 percent for whites16.7 percent for blacks, 14.5 percent for asians and 18.9 percent for Hispanic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics He noted that the number of unemployed people who reported being in a temporary layoff increased approximately 10-fold, reaching 18.1 million in April.

In the week of April 26 to May 2, other 3 million 170 thousand people in United States they asked for the unemployment benefit, Revealed Thursday the Department of Labor, number with which it is arrived at almost 33.5 million those who have lost their jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital