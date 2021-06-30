The United States is the best country to live during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg



The United States has had an extensive vaccination program against Covid-19 that is allowing it to return to normal.

Photo: Jason Kempin / .

America is the best place to live during this global health crisis, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, which analyzes health contingency management in 53 countries around the world.

According to the report published in El Financiero, Mexico ceased to be the worst country to live in the Covid era and is now in 34th place, while Argentina was placed at the bottom of the list, which means that it is the nation that currently has the worst rates of disease management.

The Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking was first conducted in November 2020, where Mexico ranked 53rd, a site that it endorsed in February.

According to the ranking, the best and worst places to be in the Covid-19 era are increasingly defined by one thing: standardization.

At some point the control of infections and deaths was once paramount, but now other measurement elements have been added such as the ease of entering and leaving a place and how much air travel has recovered, along with 10 other measures that track the death rates to infection count, freedom of movement, and economic growth.

America is now a better place to live in the pandemic, with its rapid and expansive vaccine program, which has helped stop what was once the worst pandemic outbreak in the world.

Restaurants today are full, they no longer require masks for vaccinated people and are traveling again, confident in their vaccination rate that covers half the population. The United States is experiencing strong economic growth thanks to economic stimulus packages and consumer confidence, driven in large part by mass inoculation.

European countries like Switzerland, France and Spain are in the top 10 places in the ranking since they open their borders to vaccinated tourists while hospitalizations fall thanks to vaccines.

India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries rank lowest amid a perfect storm of outbreaks triggered by variants, slow vaccination and global isolation.

Below is the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking:

USA

New Zealand Switzerland Israel France Spain Australia

China

United Kingdom South Korea Norway Denmark Singapore Turkey Saudi Arabia Belgium Finland United Arab Emirates Greece Romania Sweden Netherlands Japan

Canada

Austria Italy Ireland Germany Portugal Hong Kong Czech Republic Russia Egypt

Mexico

Poland Nigeria Iraq

chili

Thailand Vietnam

Brazil

Iran South Africa Taiwan

Peru

Bangladesh Pakistan

Colombia

Indonesia India Malaysia Philippines

Argentina

