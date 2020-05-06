This is how easy you can get covid-19 in restaurants 1:15

. – With more than half of the USA Now in at least the first stage of reopening, an expert says the United States has not yet done enough to protect residents from the coronavirus.

“I don’t think you can say how much suffering you are willing to endure to restart the economy until you have done everything possible to ensure that every person in the United States can take steps to protect their own health, the health of their families and the health of their communities, ”Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN on Tuesday. USA (CDC). “That is not the case at the moment.”

Governors across the country have allowed residents to return to normal after weeks of quarantine to stop the spread of the virus. But the death toll in the country continues to rise and public health experts have warned that loosening the restrictions could cost thousands of lives.

USA: Protest to lift quarantine 0:52

And on Tuesday, a senior White House official told CNN that the White House coronavirus task force, the most visible part of the federal government’s response to the pandemic, will begin to cut its work later this year. month.

But the United States still lags behind on factors that are key to helping control the virus and combat a resurgence of covid-19, authorities said.

“We don’t have the testing capacity now to know where this disease is,” Besser said. “We have not expanded the thousands upon thousands of contact trackers we need, we do not provide safe places for people to isolate themselves or be quarantined if they are identified as having or are in contact with an infection.”

“We are saying that if you have money and you are white, you can be fine here,” he said. “If you are not, good luck.”

The black community, the hardest hit of any other group in the United States

Blacks and Latinos, more vulnerable to the impact of the covid-19 2:56

Although communities in the United States have been devastated, a new study suggests that more black people are dying from the virus in the country than whites or other ethical groups.

Blacks represent 13.4% of the US population. According to the United States Census Bureau, the counties with the highest black populations account for more than half of all coronavirus cases and nearly 60% of deaths, the study found.

Epidemiologists and clinical experts from four universities worked with amfAR, the Seattle-based nonprofit research organization and the Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access, PATH, and analyzed cases and deaths using county-level comparisons.

In the study, they compared counties with a disproportionate number of black residents, those with a population of 13% or more, versus those counties with a smaller number of black residents. Counties with the largest population of black residents accounted for 52% of coronavirus diagnoses and 58% of covid-19 deaths nationwide, the researchers said.

More states reopening

By May 10, at least 43 of the 51 states will have fully or partially reopened.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who issued the first confinement order and vowed to abide by science despite mounting pressure from business owners, announced this week that some retail stores, including florists and bookstores, may reopen on Friday.

“We have to emphasize this to people: we will not return to normal, we will return to a new normal, with adaptations and modifications until we reach immunity, until we reach a vaccine. We will get there, ”Newsom said.

For the first time since the outbreak began, the state’s weekly count of deaths from coronavirus has decreased, according to data from the state health department. The week ending May 3 saw 505 deaths, a slight drop from the previous week’s report of 527 victims.

In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday that starting this week, outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed and restaurant dining services will also be allowed to resume.

The state saw the highest number of deaths reported in one day, the governor said Tuesday, adding that Mississippi has also seen the highest number of reported cases in two of the last five days.

In Texas, the governor announced that wedding venues may reopen. Indoor weddings and wedding receptions should limit occupancy to 25%. Those limits do not apply to outdoor wedding receptions, the governor’s office said.

The state of Texas begins its reopening 2:00

Beginning May 8, beauty salons, nail salons, tanning salons, and swimming pools may also reopen in the state as long as they maintain certain guidelines.

The virus spread extremely fast late last year

As they reopened, some states have pushed to build stronger contact tracking frameworks and conduct more antibody tests to better understand how fast and how fast the virus has spread.

But officials are still learning about the virus.

For example, a new genetic analysis of the virus taken from more than 7,600 patients worldwide shows that it has been circulating in people since the end of last year, and must have spread extremely quickly after the first infection.

The versions that face the USA and China for the covid-19 3:01

Researchers in Britain looked at mutations in the virus and found evidence of a rapid spread, but there is no evidence that the virus is more easily transmitted or more likely to cause serious illness.

“The virus is changing, but this in itself does not mean it is getting worse,” genetics researcher Francois Balloux of the University College London Genetics Institute told CNN.

The analysis also ruled out scenarios that assumed that the coronavirus had been circulating for months before being identified and that it had now infected “large proportions of the population,” the researchers wrote.

At most, 10% of the world’s population has been exposed to the virus, Balloux estimated.

That is grim news. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said the new coronavirus, which he estimates has infected between 5% and 15% of the population, will continue to spread to around 60 to 70% are infected.

“Think about the amount of pain, suffering, death, and economic upheavals we’ve had by getting 5% to 15% of the population infected and hopefully protected,” said Osterholm, who issued a strong warning: “Wake up, world . Don’t believe the rhetoric that this is going to go away. “

– Jaqueline Howard, Jennifer Henderson, Shelby Lin Erdman, Cheri Mossburg, Jen Christensen and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

.