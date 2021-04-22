The United States is not interested in AMLO’s reforestation plan to help Central America

The United States is not interested in the President’s proposal Andrés Manuel López Obrador to link a program extension Sowing Life to Central America with a plan to offer work visas to Central Americans, a senior US official said today.

Just one day away from hosting the Climate Leaders Summit, the Administration of US President Joe Biden rejected that the issue of immigration reform in the United States could be approached in connection with a reforestation plan in Central America as proposed by López Obrador.

“This is not a conversation about migration but a conversation about climate change”said a senior US official when asked directly about the Mexican proposal.

“We are not focused on the interaction of themes. For us, the climate agenda must be considered by itself, on its own merits and how to advance it ”, said the senior official during a press conference with international journalists to present the Summit agenda.

During the presentation of the agenda with international journalists, officials from the Biden administration claimed to be interested in reforestation plans around the world but ruled out that these could be connected with an immigration reform agenda.

“We just recently heard (President López Obrador’s proposal) and it doesn’t sound like he had an opportunity to be part of extensive discussions in Mexico or between Mexico and the United States,” the senior US official said to REFORM’s question.

On Sunday, President López Obrador had assured that he would ask Biden to finance an extension of the tree planting program, known as Sembrando Vida, to Central American countries in exchange for work visas and eventually US citizenship.

“At three years, once you have your crop, you are automatically entitled to a six-month work visa for the United States. You go six months and return to your town, and after three years, after having your work visa, with good behavior, you already have the right to apply for your US nationality “, López Obrador said in a video posted on his social networks.

According to the Biden Administration, the Climate Leaders Summit will bring together 40 international leaders during Thursday and Friday of this week in a virtual way and in it they expect concrete commitments from the participating countries to combat the advance of climate change.

