The United States is committed to a large wind farm in the sea

05/13/2021 at 4:21 PM CEST

The Biden administration has been quick to act on its promise to improve wind energy efficiency on offshore farms. His cabinet has approved the “Vineyard Wind” project that promises an offshore wind farm project in the United States.. They promise about 84 turbines 12 nautical miles from the coast, generating in their effort about 800 megawatts that will power 400,000 homes and office buildingss.

The administration has ensured that the project could create 3,600 jobs, which would help meet the goal of producing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. Furthermore, the government has not explained how the project will be launched or when it will be activated. The interior department, meanwhile it already plans two new offshore wind farms.

It is not the largest solar farm in the United States, but it is a large-scale project which ranks among the most important of those that have been made in recent years. In addition, from the United States they promise a gradual energy transition towards the most efficient and cleanest options possible.