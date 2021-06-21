The United States injects $ 3 billion to create an antiviral pill against COVID-19

Although past attempts have been unsuccessful, the United States government plans to support the creation of an effective COVID-19 pill.

So far in the pandemic, there is a record that the United States government has spent approximately $ 18 billion in vaccine creation to fight the coronavirus. In record time, effective alternatives were achieved that have helped counteract the effects of the pandemic. Today, the country is undertaking a new project: create a pill against COVID-19.

Pill against COVID-19: a multi-million dollar project in search of an antiviral

The budget that the United States will allocate to the project to create a pill against COVID-19 rises to 3 billion dollars. In contrast, this represents just one sixth of the total amount used for the vaccine. However, the scientists in charge of the study are certain that this could be an effective way to “save many lives in the next few years“According to The New York Times coverage.

If everything turns out as it should, as announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, the drug could be ready by the end of 2021. The agency will be working closely with the Antiviral Program for Pandemics, which will oversee the creation of this new medicine and others, which could prevent future pandemics.

HIV, influenza and hepatitis C are some of the diseases that can be treated with these new pills. Project manager Anthony Fauci expressed his excitement that the drug could start saving positive COVID-19 patients. According to the expert, hopes that very soon they can be found in pharmacies as antiviral drugs, which could stop the disease in its early stages.

A long-term solution

Dr. Fauci worked for 30 years searching for a way to stop HIV infections. Since the 1990s, he has dedicated his professional career to the creation and implementation of this type of drug. Therefore, it foresees that situations similar to this could occur in the near future:

“I wake up in the morning, I don’t feel very well, my sense of smell and taste disappear, my throat hurts,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview. “I called my doctor and said, ‘I have Covid and I need a prescription.’

According to the expert, these drugs operate as “protease inhibitors” that stop the action of an essential viral protein. In this way, they ensure that the virus does not multiply within the human body, and the damage from the infection is more likely to be less severe.

While it is true that this It is not the first pill against COVID-19 that is tried to implement, is a reality that scientists believe will be a good investment. “It could help with this pandemic and potentially provide a first line of defense for the next,” said Mark Namchuk, director of therapeutic adaptation at Harvard Medical School. For this reason, it has been considered as a long-term solution.

