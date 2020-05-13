15 minutes. The US State Department announced on Wednesday that it included Cuba and Venezuela in its list of countries that “do not fully cooperate” with the United States in the fight against terrorism.

This is the first time that Cuba appears on that list since 2015, when the Obama Administration removed the island from that list.

The measure “prohibits the sale or export license of defense goods and services. It also notifies the public and the international community that these countries are not fully cooperating with counter-terrorism efforts,” the note said.

The announcement comes at a time of strong tensions between the US and Cuba.

The justification cited by the State Department has to do with the presence on the island of members of the Colombian guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The note also indicates that Cuba “gives refuge to several fugitives from the United States Justice required on charges of political violence.”

With respect to Venezuela, the decision was made because “the Nicolás Maduro regime and its allies continued to provide permissive environments for terrorists in the region to maintain their presence.”

It was added in the text that “the US Department of Justice has criminally accused Maduro and other former members of the regime of carrying out a drug trafficking association with the FARC for the past 20 years.”

“Victim” of Washington

The Cuban government rejected the country’s inclusion in the list of non-cooperators with the US anti-terrorism efforts. He claimed to be a “victim” of terrorism “organized, financed and executed” by Washington.

“Cuba is a victim of terrorism. There is a long history of terrorist acts committed by the US Government against Cuba,” said the director for the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernández de Cossío.

Iran, Syria and North Korea were also included in the controversial “blacklist”.