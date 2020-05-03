Mike Pompeo said the United States Government has “a tremendous amount of evidence” that SARS-CoV-2 originated in Wuhan, China.

The Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, assured that United States has a “tremendous amount of evidence” that the SARS-CoV-2 -cause of COVID-19-, originated in China.

“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” he said. Pompeo during an interview with ABC News.

The secretary of state insisted that the amount of evidence is “enormous” despite the fact that US intelligence agencies said this week that they are still examining that possibility and have not reached a conclusion.

Pompeo went on to say at one point in the interview that “the best experts seem to think that (the coronavirus) was man-made,” an idea that the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence said. (DNI) flatly ruled out in a statement this Thursday.

When the interviewer reminded him of that point, Pompeo seemed to correct himself by saying that he “agrees” with that consensus from the intelligence community and has “no reason to doubt that it is correct.”

However, the Foreign minister said that it is not clear if the new coronavirus was intentionally released or if it was an accident in the lWuhan Laboratory.

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to block access (to its laboratories) to the western world, to the best scientists in the world, to find out what exactly happened,” he stressed.

“We have to get in there. We still don’t have the virus samples we need, “he added.

Questioned about whether the US plan to take retaliation against China For his efforts to “hide from the world” the severity of the crisis at its origins, Pompeo hinted that he did, stating that Beijing “created enormous risk.”

“We will hold those responsible to account, and we will do so when we decide,” he said.

As reported this week by The Washington Post, the White House is debating proposals to punish China or demand financial compensation for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Washington claims that the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, some Chinese authorities have promoted the theory that american soldiers introduced the disease during their participation in Wuhan Military World Games last October, something that the US denies.

Wuhan Laboratory Denies Manufacture of COVID-19

The Wu Institutehave virology rejected to have created the SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19 and the pandemic that is currently plaguing the world with more than 3.3 million cases and 236,000 deaths.

Yuan Zhiming, a researcher at the Institute, assured that “it is impossible” that they have ‘leaked’ any virus, because they have strict biosafety processes.

There is no way this virus came out of us; We have a strict regulatory regime, we have a code of conduct for research, so we are sure of that, “he said in an interview for CGTN.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE