The United States government “does not know” what is behind the UFO sightings

06/28/2021 at 12:17 PM CEST

The United States Directorate of Intelligence (ODNI) has released its long-awaited report on nearly two decades of UFO sightings. And for the most part, it leaves more questions open than it answers.

The ODNI examined 144 reports of what it calls “unidentified aerial phenomenon” or UAP (for its acronym in English) dating back to 2004. Of these, 18 incidents may have involved advanced technology that the United States cannot explain.

“Some UAPs appeared to remain stationary in high winds, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, with no discernible means of propulsion,” the report states. They further explain that there is no evidence that any of the cases involved secret technology developed by countries like Russia and China or an alien entity, but he didn’t rule out those explanations either.

“Of the 144 reports that we are dealing with here, we do not have clear indications that there is a non-terrestrial explanation for them, but we will go where the data takes us,” a senior US government official told CNN.