The United States goes to the super round of the pre-Olympic, after defeating Rep. Dom

The ninth of USA in the baseball pre-olympic de las Américas, received this Tuesday his pass to the super round of the great event, this after defeating the Dominican National Team in an overwhelming way during the night hours of that day.

The Americans prevailed against the Dominicans with a match with a result of 8-6 on the scoreboard, this as a way to reap their pass to the super round of baseball pre-olympic of the Americas, a round that would be like the semifinals, in search of the ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, where baseball would be taking part as an Olympic discipline after its hiatus since 2008.

The offensive part was undoubtedly the hallmark of both sides in the match, with Mark Kolozvary being the best at bat by USA, hitting two of his eight RBIs with a home run, while by the Dominican Republic designated hitter Juan Francisco was his best option in the batter’s box with a solo two-homer game.

Of the 27 out of the game, the Dominican National Team had great dominance from the mound, obtaining 15 strikeouts in a combined way among its six pitchers used in the game, thus opening its pass to the super round of baseball pre-olympic of the Americas.

For its part, Dominican Republic with a 1-1 record in the pre-Olympic, The same Nicaraguan brand will be facing each other this Wednesday, seeking to define the passage of one of these to the super round and / or the elimination of one of these novenas.