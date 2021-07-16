The United States gives Moderna vaccines … to Argentina.

The two-dose mRNA vaccine licensed for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will arrive as part of a bilateral agreement between the countries.

🧬🔛💉The most innovative and effective #vaccines against covid-19 have been designed for the first time based on #RNAs. It is undoubtedly the technology of the year! Discover the details, click here 🔗 https://t.co/CLrBrIPQ8x pic.twitter.com/A08ZAt7Cfj – Tec Review (@TecReview) July 16, 2021

The United States government will also purchase 500 million mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech, to distribute during 2021 in the African continent and 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries.

This aid is in addition to the 2,000 million dollars that it will donate to COVAX, the scheme of the World Health Organization (WHO) to distribute doses to the poorest countries.

With these actions, the United States seeks to place itself at the center of international efforts to end the global crisis.

Why does the United States give away Moderna vaccines?

These actions are part of the commitments made during the last G7 meeting, made up of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan.

During the summit held in June this year in England, countries pledged to donate 1 billion vaccines with the aim of curbing the pandemic.

The US government promised an initial donation of 80 million doses of vaccines to be distributed worldwide.

Recently the President of the United States, Joe biden, said that his country is willing to send vaccines to Cuba, but the condition is that an international organization oversee the administration of biologicals.

So far, the White House reports that it has delivered 40 million doses to different countries.

Haiti, for example, has already received a donation of 500,000 doses, but will receive more.

In recent weeks, the United States has shared vaccines with South Korea, Honduras, Taiwan, Brazil, El Salvador, Bangladesh, Peru and Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the inequalities that represent obstacles to the health of too many people in the Americas.

Poverty and the Covid crisis

Internationally, it is estimated that 14 years of progress in the fight against poverty have been lost due to Covid-19.

Also that between 119 and 124 million more people are in a situation of extreme poverty worldwide as a consequence of the pandemic, compared to 2020.

In this context, rich countries are sending aid to other less favored nations.

The United States, for example, shipped 25 million Covid-19 vaccines to Africa.

The first three countries, out of 49 in total, to receive Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the coming weeks are: Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The donation of vaccines is coordinated with multilateral organizations such as the African Union (AU), COVAX and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

The arrival of vaccines in Africa was described by Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank, as “a significant and welcome gesture”, since on the continent, deaths related to Covid-19 have increased 43% in one week.

Strive Masiyiwa, representative of the African Union, recognized the importance of vaccine shipments, because they would advance the goal of vaccinating 60% of the continent’s population, “especially at this time when we are witnessing a third wave in several countries” , including Mexico.

The countries of Djibouti and Burkina Faso will receive 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while Ethiopia will receive 453,600. (With information from . and .)