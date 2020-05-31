United States.- An American investigator revealed that a United States organization financed rock groups to destabilize the government of Chavez.

Groups from the Venezuelan rock scene were financed by an organization considered a facade of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, in order to destabilize the Government of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

According to the disclosure of official US documents, for Gustavo Borges, Director of the research group Misión Verdad, assured that the United States financed some gangs.

The researcher stated in his official Twitter account that “today it has been revealed that alleged national rock artists were financed by the National Endowment for Democracy, the famous NED.”

Today it has been revealed that alleged national rock artists were funded by the National Endowment for Democracy, the famous NED, an institution proven to be a front for the CIA. The disclosure was made by the American professor @ timgill924. pic.twitter.com/DRXDjR19Hv – GBR (@GBorgesRevilla)

May 27, 2020

The analyst highlighted that the National Foundation for Democracy (NED) is an institution known to be a front for the CIA. The revelation was made by an American professor.

Also, on his Twitter account, Tim Gill, Sociologist at Wilmington University in North Carolina, noted that examining declassified official documents, he found details of this financing, which occurred in 2011, so that “rock groups” in Venezuela they wrote songs.

(NED) He paid a producer, recorded the songs and distributed them, “said Gill,

According to information from the newspaper El Correo del Orinoco, organizations such as Sin Mordaza and the Festival of New Bands “may have been the recipients of these funds.”

Have to share this. Going through documents I FOIA’d from the government. In 2011, the U.S. through the National Endowment for Democracy funded “rock groups” in Venezuela to write songs about freedom of expression. It paid a producer, recorded the songs, and distributed them. pic.twitter.com/UZJJNCDPia – Tim Gill (@ timgill924)

May 27, 2020

FRG

On this note:

.