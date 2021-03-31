The United States finally bets on renewables: will the rest follow it?

The Biden administration is working hard to create safe alternatives to the use of non-renewable sources as a future for electric power generation. Thus, he has decided create a special zone between New York and New Jersey with the aim of creating a massive base of wind terminals there. The plan aims to build 30,000 megawatts of wind power facilities in the open sea as part of a project for the entire country that will be completed in 2030. The White House has explained that it will help developers achieve this goal by investing 230 million in any port that wants to support these projects, in addition to investing 3 billion dollars in financing renewable energy programs.

According to the White House, the 30,000 megawatt project aims to power 10 million homes while being able to eliminate the emission of 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Additionally estimates create 44,000 jobs on wind farms, as well as another 33,000 collateral jobs.

Now that the Biden administration is working on being able to end coal by 2035, it becomes clearer that investing in renewable energy is not something trivial. It remains to be asked whether some countries such as Spain will resume this path that began at the beginning of this century, at which time these issues were deeply promoted.