The decision will prevent Huawei and ZTE from operating in the United States for an entire year

Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the blockade that prevents US companies from using telecommunications equipment that represents a national security risk like the ones Huawei makes.

This represents an extension of one more year of the blockade to Huawei in terms of its 5G networks.

Similarly Huawei you will not be able to use Google products on their mobile devices, a feature that affects end consumers.

This May 15, the fifth extension granted by the United States Government expired for Huawei to continue doing business with American companies. It was expected that in the middle of the pandemic we had a new and sixth extension, and it has been so, only this time it will not be for three months, as it had been, but for a year.

It should be noted that within this new order, It does not speak of specific companies, but refers only to “companies that represent a risk to national security” According to the US Congress, this Trump order is directed entirely at companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp.

The United States has gone further by threatening European countries to stop sharing intelligence if they allow Huawei 5G networks.

