The United States exceeds 84 thousand deaths from coronavirus: it registered again more than 1,800 deaths. The United States recorded 1,834 deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 84,106, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The positive cases, meanwhile, continued to oscillate around 20,000 and are already close to 1.39 million.

Miami World / Infobae

The country registered more than 1,800 deaths for the second consecutive day after the figure remained below 1,000 on Sunday and Monday.

The increase is again on the same day that the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, whose models are taken as a reference by the White House, again revised its estimate of deaths from the coronavirus on the rise. The figure represents an increase of almost 10,000 deaths compared to the previous publication, and rises to 147,000 by August 4.

Specifically, the model now projects an additional 2,450 deaths in New York, 2,000 in Massachusetts and 1,700 in Pennsylvania. In addition, the new figures predict 3,200 more deaths in North Carolina or 1,200 more in Maryland.

In contrast, however, it decreased potential fatalities in states like Georgia (1,500 fewer) or Indiana (1,600). The IHME has pointed to the flexibility of physical distancing as the cause of the change, but has stated on its website that “the potential effects of recent measures to make social distancing policies more flexible may not be fully known.”

In addition, he has specified that the exact reasons for these changes vary by state, but has pointed out “epidemiological indicators and the main drivers of viral transmission”, such as changes in diagnostic tests and mobility.

The state of Wisconsin will return results as one of the states to remain open. The assertion follows from a ruling by the state Supreme Court, which on Wednesday ruled this Wednesday against the order issued by Governor Tony Envers to extend the quarantine, alleging that the regional president overstepped his authority when making this decision without consult lawmakers.

In this way, Wisconsin will have to open its economy and allow the free movement of people again after the failure achieved with the support of four judges and the rejection of three. Although the different localities may still impose specific restrictions related to public health. For example, shortly after the Court’s decision was known, Dane County declared the extension of quarantine within its jurisdiction.

The governor proclaimed quarantine in March, closing schools and all nonessential businesses. As in other parts of the country, the closure and confinement of people severely damaged the state’s economy, but Evers, of the Democratic party, argued that the measures were necessary to control the coronavirus outbreak.

That first quarantine ended on April 24, but then Wisconsin Secretary of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm extended it until May 26 on Evers’ orders.

The Republican opposition then made a request to the Supreme Court to block the extension, arguing that Palm exceeded its authority because it ordered the extension by making an administrative decision, rather than seeking approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.

The Evers administration, however, maintained that the extension was the prerogative of the executive power in the framework of the health emergency. The opinion of the majority of the judges indicated that Secretary Palm could not take an emergency measure unilaterally, especially since it generates criminal offenses that the secretary does not have the authority to create.

Wisconsin has so far recorded 10,902 infections and 421 deaths from coronavirus, making it far from the balance in states most hit by the pandemic, such as New York (27,290 deaths), New Jersey (9,727 deaths) or Massachusetts ( 5,315 dead).