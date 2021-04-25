The United States exceeds 32 million infections of COVID-19

15 minutes. The United States reached 32,040,606 confirmed infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Saturday and 571,910 deaths from the COVID-19 disease, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

This balance, at 8:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Sunday), is 801 more deaths than on Friday and 54,231 new infections.

California is now the state of the country hardest hit by the pandemic with 61,440 dead. This is followed by New York (51,951), Texas (49,921), Florida (34,812), Pennsylvania (25,963), New Jersey (25,367) and Illinois (24,114).

Other states with a large number of deaths are Georgia (19,973), Ohio (19,122), Michigan (18,409), Massachusetts (17,544) or Arizona (17,260).

In terms of infections, California is the most affected state in the United States, totaling 3,730,658. It is followed by Texas with 2,872,400, third is Florida with 2,203,913 and New York is fourth with 2,027,029.

The provisional death toll, which amounts to 571,910, exceeds the lowest level of the White House estimates during the Trump Administration. East projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths because of the pandemic.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, predicted that in total more than 600,000 people in the country will die from the virus.

For its part, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations (IHME) of the University of Washington, whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that by August 1 they will have died precisely about 600,000 people.

When it comes to vaccines, some 138.6 million people (41.8% of the US population) received at least one dose. Of this 93 million (28%) are already fully inoculated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)