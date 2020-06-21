The United States reached the figure of 2 million 251 thousand 205 confirmed cases and 119 thousand 654 deaths from COVID-19

United States this Saturday reached the figure of 2 million 251 thousand 205 cases confirmed from coronavirus COVID-19 and the one of 119 thousand 654 deceased, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 32,886 more infections than Thursday and 568 new deaths.

For the second consecutive day, the United States once again exceeded 30,000 new cases daily.

The spike in infections in states like California (with 3 thousand 893 more) Florida (3,822 more), Texas (3 thousand 402 more) or Arizona (3 246 more) re-triggered the global count.

And it is that the focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to the states of the Belt of the Sun, such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which account for between the four almost half of new cases in all the country.

New York, where the epidemic seems already under control, remains the worst hit state in the United States. due to the pandemic with almost 400 thousand confirmed cases and 31 thousand 83 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, more than 22,000 people died.

The provisional balance of deaths -119 thousand 654- has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

President, Donald trump, He lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would be rather between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200,000 deaths.

