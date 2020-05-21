15 minutes. The United States (US) reached Wednesday the figure of 1,550,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 93,214 deaths, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Thursday) is 23,604 infections and 1,369 new deaths more than on Tuesday.

The state of New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the US with 354,370 confirmed cases and 28,636 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In the city of The Big Apple alone, 20,934 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 150,776 confirmed cases and 10,749 deaths, the state of Illinois with 100,418 infections and 4,525 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 88,970 coronavirus positives and 6,066 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 5,060, Pennsylvania with 4,770, Connecticut with 3,529 and California with 3,485.

Estimates

The provisional balance of deaths is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose predictive models for the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths in United States.