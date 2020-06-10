Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo

Washington . .- The United States officially entered a recession during the month of February, as determined by the National Office of Economic Research (NBER), in charge of monitoring the evolution of economic cycles in this country.

Entering a recession broke with 128 months of growth, the longest period of economic expansion in US history. It started in 2009, after what was known as the Great Recession in 2008.

The NBER determined that although the conditions of the current stoppage are different from those of previous recessions, including its duration, falls in production and employment justify the designation of recession.

“The unprecedented magnitude of declining employment and production, and its wide reach across the economy, justifies designating this period as a recession, even if it turns out to be shorter than previous contractions,” the statement said in a statement. NBER.

“The pandemic and the public health crisis have resulted in a recession with different characteristics and dynamics than in previous recessions,” he said.

In April the unemployment rate in the United States reached 14.7% after rising more than 10 points, but last week the Government announced by surprise that in May it fell to 13.3%, when many expected a figure close to 20 %.

That is why many economists argue that the United States has already begun to emerge from recession.

One of the NBER committee members and professor of economics at Northwestern University, Roberto Gordon, told The New York Times that the recovery possibly started in April or May, so the recession would have lasted only a couple of months.

“There is no way to see this happening and not call it a recession,” he said.

Some 40 million people have asked for unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic, large companies have declared bankruptcy and the Government has rescued thousands of businesses and companies, in addition to depositing general payments to the population.

On Monday, the World Bank (WB) warned that the crisis will lead the global economy to a 5.2% drop this year, something not seen since the end of World War II in 1945, as a consequence of the “rapid and enormous »Shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic. .