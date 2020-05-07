Despite confessing that he lied to the FBI, the US Department of Justice dropped criminal charges against Michael Flynn

The Justice Department The United States withdrew this Thursday criminal charges he had filed against Michael Flynnfirst adviser Homeland Security Donald Trump, even though he pleaded guilty to lie to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian diplomat.

Trump celebrated the news from the Oval Office, where he trusted that “many people pay a high price” for how they handled the case, referring to prosecutors and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who started the investigation in recent days. from the Barack Obama Government (2009-2017).

“He was an innocent man, a good man. The Obama Administration was for him, and they were for him with the goal of taking down a president, “Trump said, referring to himself.

“They are human scum. It is treason, “he added about those prosecutors, and said that the media are” complicit “in their coverage of the Russian plot and should” return the Pulitzer Prizes “they received.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec confirmed on Twitter that this independent agency of the US Government. “He has asked the court to dismiss the case against General Flynn,” something that still depends on the decision of a federal judge.

STATEMENT: USA Jeff Jensen who reviewed Flynn case. “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case. I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and I agreed. ” – KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 7, 2020

“Newly discovered information”

In a document filed Thursday with that judge, the Justice Department alleged that, after reviewing “newly discovered information,” it has concluded that the FBI interview with Flynn in February 2017 “was disconnected from the FBI investigation” into that official and “was unjustified”.

Flynn’s was one of the most important cases that emerged from the investigation into the call. russian plot headed by the special prosecutor Robert Mueller, which ended in 2019 after filing charges against three dozen people but without evidence of an alleged electoral conspiracy between the Trump environment and Russia.

Flynn, a general who advised Trump on foreign policy during his election campaign, lasted just 24 days as National Security Advisor of the president once he came to power in January 2017.

The general had to resign his post after learning that he lied to the US vice president, Mike Pence, and other senior government officials about their contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kisliak.

A hero in the Trump universe

In late 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Kisliak, but later withdrew that statement and tried to fight the charges, while his attorneys argued that there had been negligence among prosecutors and investigators who launched the case.

The idea that rebel elements of the FBI and the Justice Department decided to go after Flynn to claim a political revenge Against Trump, he has been circulating in the media for some time defending the president, who had not ruled out pardoning the general if he was convicted.

The sectors most critical of Trump considered the news as proof of the politicization of the Justice Department under its current head, William Barr, and denounced a “capture of the criminal justice system for the benefit of the President,” in the words of the group Ciudadanos por Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

James Comey, the former FBI director whom Trump fired in May 2017, wrote on his Twitter account that “the Justice Department has lost the papers,” but asked career officials working there to “please stay, because The United States needs you. “

With information from EFE