The United States downgrades Mexico’s aviation safety rating

In an age when the aviation industry generates too much conversation in MexicoDue to both the damage caused by the pandemic and the construction of a new “airport” in the capital, among other issues, the Government of the aforementioned country adds another complicated situation. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) of the United States, the agency in charge of regulating aviation in that territory, downgraded Mexico in terms of aviation safety.

According to the statement issued by the FAA, the downgrade from category 1 to category 2 is due to the fact that The Government of Mexico does not comply with the safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The agency specifies that Mexico does not meet the requirements to supervise the country’s airlines “according to the minimum international security regulations.” They also detail that local aviation lacks “technical experience, trained maintenance personnel, inspection procedures, or safety troubleshooting”.

The consequences of Mexico’s aviation safety being downgraded

Obviously, it is a movement that brings with it various serious consequences. While Mexican airlines can keep their flights to the United States, they will not be able to offer new routes or services to the same country. On the other hand, US airlines will not be able to market tickets with names and designation codes of flights operated by Mexican companies. Finally, the FAA advises that Increase its vigilance on Mexican flights to the US.

Despite the above, the regulatory body is committed to supporting the Mexican authorities to reverse the situation. Starting with improving the supervision system that allows them to align again with international aviation standards. The FAA is willing to “provide expertise and resources in support of the continuing efforts of the AFAC (Federal Civil Aviation Agency) to resolve the problems identified in the International Aviation Safety Assessment process.”

“To obtain and maintain a Category 1 rating, a country must comply with the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the United Nations technical agency for aviation. ICAO establishes international standards and recommended practices for aircraft operations and maintenance. “ FAA.

It is worth mentioning that This is not the first time that Mexico’s air safety has been downgraded. In 2010, the FAA resorted to the same measure after finding deficiencies in the oversight processes, although the level was restored four months later. Basically the Government of Mexico has fallen into the same error. A mistake that, by the way, hampers the recovery of the local aviation industry.

Read this too …