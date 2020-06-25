The United States faces further increases in the number of coronavirus infections despite the reopening that President Donald Trump continues to defend and the rapid reopening by some states of the country despite not having controlled the spread of the virus.

U.S, the country hardest hit by the pandemic with about 2.4 million infected and 122,000 dead, has registered this Wednesday about 36,000 more infected, very similar figures to those reached in the country at the end of April, when the peak of cases was reached and New York became the global epicenter of the pandemic.

In these last hours the contagions have shot up in 26 states, especially in those in which the reopening of businesses and the end of the restrictions began despite not having controlled the virus, as is the case of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, California, Arizona and Texas. . However, the daily death toll does not reach the levels of the end of April, when there were close to 2,500 deaths per day, although it does approach the thousand daily deaths.

Of particular concern are the increase in cases in California, where 7,000 new infections have been registered, and Florida and Texas, with more than 5,000 cases each. in the last hours. In the latter, the increase in cases has been such that the city of Houston has run out of ICU beds to serve those infected by coronavirus and its governed, Greg Abbott, has asked its citizens to stay at home.

Despite the increase in cases in these states, President Donald Trump has not changed his decision to stop aid to several centers that carry out tests for coronavirus. A position that has been criticized by members of his own party, since the Republican senator from Texas Ted Cruz has asked the president to maintain this aid due to the increase in cases.

For their part, the states that were hit hardest when the coronavirus reached the United States como New York, New Jersey or Connecticut have announced that they will establish a 14-day quarantine for those travelers who fly to their states from those where the increase in cases is occurring. The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is not willing for the state to become the epicenter of the pandemic again, since images of field hospitals in Central Park or the morgue of the city are still very recent in the Big Apple. Hart Island. Much of the United States has to start its battle against the coronavirus again.