The United States described Daniel Ortega as a dictator and asked to treat him as such

The Undersecretary for Latin America of the United States Department of State, Julie Chung, on Tuesday called the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, of “dictator” and urged the rest of the countries of the world to treat him as such.

“The arbitrary detention of presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga – the third opposition leader detained in 10 days – confirms without a doubt that Ortega is a dictator. The international community has no choice but to treat him as such ”, Chung said on Twitter.

The arbitrary detention of presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga – the third opposition leader detained in 10 days – confirms without a doubt that Ortega is a dictator. The international community has no choice but to treat him as such. – Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) June 8, 2021

The opposition politician and candidate for the Presidency of Nicaragua Félix Maradiaga was arrested this Tuesday on charges of “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs,” according to the authorities.

Maradiaga was arrested after appearing to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office, where they confirmed that an investigation had been opened.

The opposition thus became the third candidate for the Presidency of Nicaragua investigated and detained in the absence of five months before the general elections are held, in which the Sandinista Daniel Ortega seeks a new reelection.

The other two are Christian Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), and Arturo Cruz, who was the Ortega government’s ambassador to the United States between 2007 and 2009.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office has also summoned the candidate Sebastián Chamorro, the ex-president’s nephew.

Following the arrest last week of Cristiana Chamorro, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, he assured that the Ortega government was advancing “exactly in the opposite direction.”

“When I hear from our Nicaraguan counterparts talk about all the positive things that the government has done for the people, given all that, I would assume that they would welcome the judgment of the people in free and fair elections. Apparently not so “, assured the head of US diplomacy.

“I think it is the sign of a total lack of confidence”Blinken added.