The United States defeats Mexico and conquers the League of Nations

MEXICO CITY.

The first minute of the game had not elapsed when Mexico took the lead.. El Tecatito Corona did not forgive a gross error in the departure of Mark McKenzie and shot Zack Steffen with an accurate shot to score the first goal in the Concacaf Classic.

The response from the Americans came quickly, Sargent entered the area and with his right leg took a shot that Guillermo Ochoa managed to control. That was the keynote of the first half, vertigo, speed and even nervousness.

Again, El Tecatito reached the baseline and took a cross into the heart of the area where Héctor Herrera was waiting for him, but Steffen cut the delivery with a wise start. Immediately afterwards, the United States attacked at speed, Gio Reyna showed his talent, but Edson Álvarez covered him perfectly and recovered the ball.

Mexico scored a second goal when Héctor Moreno entered the area alone and finished off with a header to beat Steffen’s goal, but the goal cry in the stands was drowned out after the whistler reviewed the play in the VAR and decreed out of place.

It was practically on the next play that Reyna equaled the cards to one. The Borussia Dortmund player capitalized with a left foot after McKennie’s first shot that hit the post.

In the final stretch of the first half Chucky Lozano was left alone in front of the Manchester City goalkeeper, he dipped and the ball was blocked to avoid the second of the Tri with a save.

The first warning of the second half was of the tricolor. After a good play by Herrera, Charly Rodríguez stayed close to scoring with a shot that passed over the goal.

Sergiño Dest tried to surprise Paco Memo with a long-distance shot that passed deflected from the Mexican goal. Ochoa was a factor when he lunged on his left side to stop Sargent’s shot.

The game was stopped for several minutes due to the knee injury of goalkeeper Zack Steffen, the goalkeeper left the field of play, Ethan horvath entered his place.

Mexico suffered from set pieces after a couple of corner kicks, but the feline reflexes of the American goalkeeper prevented the fall of his frame.

The last moments were lived with intensity. Diego Lainez entered the field on fire, and scored a real goal when he faced the side towards the center and took a good shot with his left foot that was embedded in the back of the net.

The advantage did not last long for Tri, McKennie won a ball through the air and finished with a header against Gallardo’s null mark. Despite the set, Ochoa could not avoid the 2-2.

Horvath was the protagonist when stopping a tricky shot from Chucky and when facing Edson Álvarez on the next play.

Before the regular time ended, the match was suspended momentarily due to the appearance of the discriminatory shout in the stands. After this the final whistle was given and the match went to overtime.

The first part of overtime was dominated by TricolorHowever, he did not manage to get the score that gave him the advantage and in the second overtime, The United States found itself with a maximum penalty after Carlos Salcedo knocked down Christian Pulisic inside the area and the game will be reviewed in the VAR.

It was Pulisic himself who beat Ochoa from eleven steps, charging with personality to the upper left corner and giving the advantage to the ‘Stars and Stripes’ team.

The Tri had the opportunity to even the match and send him to jail, when McKenzie committed a hand within the area, to be penalized after being reviewed in the video arbitration, however, the collection of Andrés Guardado was stopped by goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and this ensured the championship of the contest to the United States.

