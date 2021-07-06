The United States declares that it will not have ‘Space Marines’

07/06/2021 at 18:10 CEST

Bad news for fans of the Alien’s movies and Warhammer 40,000 video games. In a conference sponsored by the United States Navy, it has been stated that the country will not have Space Marines in the style of those seen in the two aforementioned science fiction productions. One in the cinematographic section and the other in the video game industry. According to both, the ‘Space Marines’ are an assault unit used to intervene on other planets with a large arsenal of the latest generation at their disposal.

As stated by the navy at the conference, this will not come true due to how complex it would be to first take troops into space, equip them and train them for such missions. For the moment fans will have to settle for The United States has a Space Force since 2019. However, nothing is final, and the US authorities will not reveal anything in this regard.

It is not the first time that the North American country says or affirms something and then does or say the opposite. Surely in the distant future, when the space industry is as developed as the automotive industry, countries on Earth need to use armies in space.