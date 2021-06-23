The United States declares itself “alarmed” by the situation in Nicaragua

After declaring that America is “alarmed” Due to the situation of political opponents in Nicaragua, Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, assured that the President’s government Joe biden supports the Nicaraguan people, and will do so using all means, both diplomatic and economic.

“We are alarmed, of course, by the events of recent days and weeks, but the courage of the Nicaraguan people is admirable,” said the State Department spokesman.

The United States demands the release of five opposition leaders

Price demanded from the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega the “immediate release” of the five opposition leaders who were arrested, less than half a year after the presidential elections are held in the Central American country.

“We call on President Ortega and the Nicaraguan government to immediately release the presidential contenders,” the spokesperson said.

And it is that the government of President Ortega has detained and is keeping the opposition leaders in prison, Cristiana Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro García and Miguel Mora.

Sanctions against senior officials of the Daniel Ortega regime

President Biden imposed several rounds of economic sanctions against senior officials of the Nicaraguan regime, and on the list are several direct relatives of President Daniel Ortega, his wife Rosario Murillo, who is the vice president of the Central American country.

In this sense, Price condemned the Nicaraguan government’s campaign of terror, for which he assured that the United States will seek by all means to respond to the Nicaraguan people’s calls for help in order to have more freedom.

In addition, that it will seek through diplomatic channels that free and fair elections be held in Nicaragua.

The situation in Nicaragua is becoming more acute five months before the presidential elections, where Ortega is seeking reelection.

And in recent weeks his regime has detained five important opposition leaders and candidates for the presidency of the Central American country, such as Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García.

In addition to two historical ex-guerrillas, which has unleashed a critical situation in the Central American country.

The recent arrest was recorded last Sunday, when Miguel Mora was arrested, by elements of the National Police, which is under the command of Francisco Díaz, who is Daniel Ortega’s brother-in-law.

“Treason against the fatherland”

The detained opposition leaders are accused of “traitors to the homeland”, according to a law approved last December, which provides for their disqualification from participating in public office and popular election.

Faced with this situation, the United States and the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the United Nations (UN) to play a more active role in the face of the growing “campaign of violence and repression” that is taking place in Nicaragua.

