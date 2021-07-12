The United States debuts with the right foot in the Gold Cup

KANSAS CITY.

With a lone goal from Sam Vines, the selection of The United States achieved a suffered 1-0 win against Haiti this Sunday in his debut in the gold Cup of 2021.

On his first international target, young Vines (Colorado Rapids) opened the scoring at Children’s Mercy Park in the eighth minute of Kansas City (Kansas).

United States, which did not summon Christian Pulisic and the rest of his main figures for the tournament, occupies the second position of Group B of the Gold Cup, tied on points with the leader Canada, who earlier thrashed 4-1 to Martinique.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.