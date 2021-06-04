The United States criticizes the government of Daniel Ortega for the arrest of Chamorro opposition

The US Secretary of State, Antony blinken, considered that the house arrest and disqualification of the Nicaraguan opposition Cristina Chamorro denotes a “lack of confidence” of the Government of Daniel Ortega in its popular support.

“When I hear from our Nicaraguan counterparts talk about all the positive things that the government has done for the people, given all that, I would assume that they would welcome the judgment of the people in free and fair elections. Apparently not so “, assured the head of US diplomacy.

“I think it is the sign of a total lack of confidence”, Blinken added, in an interview with CNN en Español.

Chamorro has been held in her home in southern Managua since Wednesday, when a judge ordered her arrest and the search of her home for an alleged money laundering case.

The opposition, daughter of the former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), who defeated Ortega in the 1990 elections, was also disqualified from participating in the elections of next November under the argument of “Not being in full enjoyment of their civil and political rights.”

In the interview, Blinken affirmed that Nicaragua is moving “backwards, and not forwards in terms of putting in place what is necessary for free and fair elections.”

“Nicaragua has moved in exactly the wrong direction. So this is something that worries us, like practically all our allies in the region. “, he indicated.

For his part, Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Upper House, said that “it’s time” to use sanctions for those who, in his opinion, undermine democracy in Nicaragua.

The influential senator, of Cuban origin, said that Ortega, who is seeking reelection in the November elections, shows “an absolute disregard for the rule of law and the cornerstone of any democracy: free, fair and transparent elections.”