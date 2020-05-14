USA accused Cuba of “not fully cooperating” in the fight against terrorism with Washington, a step to enter the island on its list of terrorism

United States accused this Wednesday Cuba of “not fully cooperating” in the fight against terrorism with Washington, a step that reinforces its legal basis to re-designate the island as Terrorist sponsoring state and that supposes a new provocation in the middle of the bilateral tension.

The US State Department announced that it has included Cuba on its list of countries that do not “cooperate” fully with United States, partly due to his “refusal to extradite 10 members to Colombia” of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), according to the official statement.

Cuba appeared in that list since 2015, which also includes Venezuela, Iran, Syria and North Korea, and from which the island emerged during the thaw process orchestrated by former US President Barack Obama and his Cuban counterpart, Raúl Castro.

The justification: the refuge for members of the ELN

The State Department’s justification for taking the measure has to do with the presence in Cuba of members of the THE N, who traveled there in 2017 to start peace negotiations now stalled with the Colombian Government.

The Executive of the Colombian President, Iván Duque, has repeatedly asked Cuba for the extradition of the leader of the peace negotiating team and top ELN chief, Israel Ramírez Pineda, alias “Pablo Beltrán”, who remains on the island, accused by Colombian justice of aggravated kidnapping.

“Citing peace negotiation protocols, Cuba rejected Colombia’s request to extradite ten leaders of the THE N who lived in Havana after the group claimed responsibility for the 2019 attack against a police academy in Bogotá, which killed 22 people and wounded more than 60 ″, indicated the Department of State.

That “proves” that Cuba It does not cooperate with the United States, according to the statement, because Washington “maintains a lasting security alliance with Colombia and shares with them the important anti-terrorist objective of fighting organizations like the ELN.”

The State Department also noted that Cuba “gives refuge to several fugitives from the (US) Justice required on charges of political violence,” and cited Joanne Chesimard, who is on the list of most wanted terrorists by the FBI for murdering a state agent in New Jersey in 1973.

A previous step to the blacklist

In practice, the measure adopted today is only a preliminary step to include Cuba in the list of sponsoring states of the terrorism, according to the president emeritus of the Inter-American Dialogue study center, Peter Hakim, and the professor at American University and author of a book on the thawing process, William LeoGrande.

“Designating Cuba as a state that‘ does not cooperate ’is a preliminary step to return it to the list of countries that support international terrorism,” something that depends on the personal decision of the secretary of state, Mike PompeoLeogrande argued.

In theory, the decision taken by the State Department also implies that Cuba cannot import any type of weapons from the United States; But in reality, this type of trade is already prohibited as part of the embargo that the United States has maintained for sixty years on the island and that has been tightened under the Government of Donald trump.

In LeoGrande’s opinion, “there are no practical consequences for Cuba” due to today’s appointment, although it does serve to “poison” bilateral relations even more.

Nor would the island suffer a great impact if United States He decides to designate it as a sponsor of terrorism, a name that would have merely symbolic value, he recently explained to Efe to a former official of the National Security Council of the White House, Fernando Cutz.

Putting a country on the terrorism blacklist implies trade barriers and more sanctions, but above Cuba All those restrictions are already weighing due to blocking.

United States “gropes” the European Union

The European Union (EU) has been critical of Trump’s policy towards Cuba, which has harmed some of its members, such as Spain, with commercial interests on the island; and, because of those alliances, Washington He has not yet dared to take the step to designate the country as a terrorist, according to Hakim.

“It is a way to probe international waters and see if the eventual designation of Cuba as a terrorist would provoke a great reaction,” Hakim explained.

In addition, the measure is part of a sharp escalation of tensions between the United States and Cuba, to which the White House He accuses keeping Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in power and arrives in the middle of the electoral campaign in the United States, with Trump interested in showing off his hard hand with the island to retain the key state of Florida.

Cuba’s reaction was not long in coming, and the director for the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, wrote on Twitter that the island “is victim of terrorism“Alluding to the recent attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington and affirming that there is” a long history of terrorist acts committed by the United States Government against Cuba. “

With information from EFE