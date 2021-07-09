The United States could ban 10 other Chinese companies

Although many thought that US policy towards China would change substantially with the replacement of Donald Trump by Joe Biden, the truth is that there were not too many reasons to give an opinion in that sense. In fact, the confrontation between the two powers has been escalating for a long time, and except for an unexpected surprise, nothing indicates that this will change in the short and medium term. And it has a very clear reason for being: both countries compete to become the world’s greatest power.

This is not something new, it has been more than 20 years since Aaron Sorkin addressed this situation in his priceless The West Wing of the White House. At that time, it was even suggested that the world economic hegemony held by the United States for decades was close to passing to the Asian giant. And although there are (or at least are alleged) other reasons for this type of measure, it is essential not to lose perspective and always remember that, in the end, this is a fight for hegemony between the current champion and the mighty contender.

This was already evident enough when the Trump administration decided to veto Huawei. A somewhat erratic veto, since it was approved, was later modified, then extended until 2021 and had a last headline, at least for the moment, with Trump revoking Huawei’s licenses again a few days before leaving the White House. Undoubtedly Huawei’s situation in the United States in recent years, drawn on a graph, has more or less the shape of a roller coaster.

Now, without going into how questionable all these changes in criteria are over just two years, no one is aware that this is a trade war. The accusations of espionage based on Huawei equipment were never proven And even so, the United States completely closed its market for a technology company with a key role in the deployment of 5G networks. In the absence of establishing a more aggressive tariff policy, it was decided directly to close the market to Huawei.

It is true that since Joe Biden arrived at the White House there has been much less talk about this matter, although the situation does not seem to have changed at all and, what is more, US actions against Chinese companies appear to have intensified. Last month the veto of five Chinese companies was announced, and today we know from the . Agency that to that list, of which most of the names are still unknown, another five could be added today, and that the plans of the Department of American trade could reach up to 14 companies.

It is expected, although there is still no official data, that part of these companies are related to the technology sectorAlthough the big question is whether among them we will see a first-rate name, and that this means that some manufacturer cannot sell their devices in the United States and, above all, that they cannot use Google services on their devices.

Which brings me, again, to something we talked about the day before yesterday: the 25 million users of HarmonyOS 2. At the moment it is an absolutely miniscule market share, and for now Google should not have to worry. However, What if other Chinese manufacturers have to face the veto by the United States? Huawei has already opened the doors of its operating system to other manufacturers, and if they cross it, the growth of HarmonyOS in China could become exponential, something that would undoubtedly damage Google, which would see its hegemony compromised. I’m not saying they’re good or bad, I’m just saying that there may be some very interesting times ahead.