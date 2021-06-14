The United States celebrates 244 years since the adoption of its iconic flag

15 minutes. The United States celebrates Flag Day today, June 14, which commemorates the date the country adopted its famous national symbol.

The celebration was officially recognized by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. The flag was recognized by the Second Continental Congress during 1777.

Although it is not an official federal holiday, Flag Day is widely celebrated throughout the United States in a number of ways.

It is customary on this day for Americans to display flags at their homes, premises, and businesses.

Congress wrote a law that was later signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949 to designate the day.

Legislation also requires the president of the United States to issue a flag day proclamation each year.

This Friday also marks 244 years of the founding of the US Army.

The Army was founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized the recruitment of expert marksmen to serve in the United Colonies for one year.