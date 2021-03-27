The United States breaks a record by applying 3.5 million vaccines against coronavirus in one day

USA broke vaccination record in one day by applying 3.5 million doses against the coronavirus in the last hours, reported Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House for the response to the COVID-19.

Through your Twitter account Slavitt detailed that the coverage with the first dose to adults over 75 years old arrived at 73% of the population of that sector, while the 36% from Adults he has already been immunized with the first dose as well.

VACCINE UPDATE: A record 3.5 million vaccinations reported today. 1st dose coverage of population: -73% of seniors

-36% of adults Great work across the country. – Andy Slavitt (@ aslavitt46) March 27, 2021

The vaccination record is given a few hours after the president Joe Biden announce a new COVID-19 immunization goal for the U.S. population through an investment of $ 10 billion dollars to increase access to vaccines in the worst affected areas.

The White House said this funding comes “in large part” from the recently approved US Rescue Plan.

The United States reached this Friday 30,151,278 confirmed cases coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and 548,052 deceased from the disease, according to the independent count of the college Johns Hopkins.

California is now the state hardest hit by the pandemic with 58,618 deaths, followed by New York with 49,848, Texas with 47,947, Florida with 33,116, Pennsylvania 24,932, New sweater 24,358 e Illinois 23,472 dead.

