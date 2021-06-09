The United States Blacklists Four Nicaraguans, Including Ortega’s Daughter

WASHINGTON, Jun 9 (.) – The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguan officials, including President Daniel Ortega’s daughter, and Washington warned it will continue to use diplomatic and economic tools against members of the left-wing government that undermine democracy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Ortega to release the detained presidential candidates, as well as other opposition leaders arrested over the past week in what he called a “wave of repression.”

“These sanctions show that there are costs for those who support or carry out the repression of the Ortega regime,” he said.

Blinken in a statement.

“The United States will continue to use all diplomatic means and economic tools at our disposal to support Nicaraguans’ demands for greater freedom,” he added.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Ortega’s daughter, Camila Ortega Murillo, who is also a high-ranking government official, and three other people accused by Washington of undermining democracy, human rights abuses and enact repressive laws.

The Treasury said that Camila Ortega runs the Canal 13 television station, a media outlet that it accuses of broadcasting propaganda.

The others sanctioned are Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramírez, president of the Central Bank of Nicaragua; Edwin Ramón Castro Rivera, deputy of the National Assembly; and July

Modesto Rodríguez Balladares, a brigadier general in the Nicaraguan army and executive director of the Instituto de Previsión Social Militar.

The Nicaraguan government and military did not respond to requests for comment on the sanctions.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Tim Ahmann in Washington; additional information by Michelle Nichols in New York and Ismael López in Managua. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)