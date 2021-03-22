The United States beat the Dominican Republic 4 0 in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament and will face Mexico to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games [Video]

The group of ‘death’ is on fire! U.S He knew he couldn’t lose on the second Zone A date of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament vs. Dominican Republic to depend on themselves in the last day when I face Mexico and go for the first place that deposits you in the semifinals against a more accessible opponent.

As a tough soccer test, in the first half both teams were studied and there were no scores in the game. When the ball passed by Sebastian Saucedo, the ’10’ of the United States, the USA generated danger, but in the first stage it lacked definition.

In the second half everything was going to change and the goals were going to come. At minute 60, Jackson yueill received an assist from Saucedo to make it 1-0 in favor of the United States. The history of the game against the Dominican Republic would end up being defined with the entry of Hassani Dotson.

At minute 72 came the second goal with a moving ‘penalty’ that Dotson decreed by scoring with a shot near the penalty spot. The same right winger would score the third goal after another assistance from Djordje Mihailovic.

The definition of United States vs. Dominican Republic

With the match 3-0 in favor of the United States, the Dominican Republic completely under their arms and the USA scored a fourth touchdown with a goal from Mihailovic. 4-0 in favor of the North Americans, who are leaders of the group of ‘death’ of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament and wait for Mexico to face on Wednesday, March 24, on the eve of obtaining the first position in the area and having a less dangerous rival in the semifinals.