The United States authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization on Monday for the emergency use of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine to adolescents over 12 years of age. In this way, the FDA updated the permission it gave to Pfizer last December, when it only authorized it for those over 16 years of age.

“The extension of the authorization for emergency use of the vaccine against covid-19 from Pfizer-BioNTech is a significant measure in the fight against the pandemic “, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock congratulated in a statement.

The commissioner also assured that “parents and guardians can be sure that the agency carried out a rigorous and exhaustive review of all available data “before making the decision to authorize the adolescent vaccine.

In the footsteps of Canada

Canada last week became the first country in the world to authorize Pfizer’s preparation for people over 12 years of age, after the pharmaceutical company announced at the end of March a 100% efficiency in a study of 2,260 individuals in that age group.

Pfizer was the only vaccine of the three authorized by the FDA in the United States (the other two being Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) that was available for 16- and 17-year-olds.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 2.4 million of these adolescents in the country had received at least one dose of the Pfizer preparation until Monday.

Trials in children

This pharmaceutical company has also started clinical trials of its vaccine in children from between 6 months and 11 years.

According to experts, immunization of children, who make up about 20% of the US population, is essential to ending the pandemic of coronavirus, and they point out that it is unlikely that the country will achieve herd immunity until minors are also vaccinated.

To date, 152.8 million Americans (46% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The United States reached this Monday 32,741,875 cases confirmed coronavirus and 582,133 deaths by covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, figures that represent 382 more deaths than on Sunday and 34,734 new infections.

California is now the hardest hit state by the pandemic with 62,327 deaths, followed by New York (52,729), Texas (50,665), Florida (35,783), Pennsylvania (26,526), ​​New Jersey (25,810) and Illinois (24,590).