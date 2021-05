The Biden Administration will expand immunization among adolescents.

Photo: Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer BioNTech brand of Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years.

In this way, states will be able to vaccinate their students before fall.

The US agency is ensuring nationwide immunization is accelerated to lower the number of infections, experts told NBC.