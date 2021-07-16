The United States assures that the Covid “is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated”

The United States health authorities on Friday pleaded with those who resist being vaccinated against the coronavirus to do so due to the increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Delta variant.

“There is a clear message that is getting through: this is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, told reporters.

The agency reported more than 33,000 new cases Thursday, raising the seven-day daily average to 23,306, a 70% increase from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the average daily hospitalizations is 2,790 in a week, an increase of 36%.

And after the decline in the number of deaths registered in recent times, the daily average was 211 deaths in one week, an increase of 26%.

The peaks are concentrated in communities with low inoculation rates, and “unvaccinated Americans account for virtually all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

The new wave is due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which accounts for more than 80% of new cases, according to tracker covSpectrum.

A recent study in the journal Virological shows that the Delta variant grows faster within the body compared to other strains, as it is much more contagious.

Vaccines, including those from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, remain highly effective against the variant, but the US immunization campaign has slowed dramatically in recent weeks.

President Joe Biden It had set July 4 as the deadline for 70% of adults to have received at least one dose, but as of July 15, the inoculation rate was 67.9%. At the current rate, the goal will not be reached until the end of the month.

Several areas of the country, particularly those that voted for former Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections, have significantly lower vaccination rates than regions that voted for Democrat. Biden, and they are at the center of the increase in infections.

Hot spots include Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

However, and because 80% of those over 65, the most vulnerable age group, completed their immunization, health authorities hope that the increase in hospitalizations and deaths will not be as dramatic as that of infections.

This would follow the pattern observed in Israel and the United Kingdom, countries with high vaccination rates hit by a wave of infections of the Delta variant.

A panel of experts convened by the CDC will examine next week whether immunosuppressed people who have had an unsatisfactory response to anticovid vaccines can receive a third dose, Walensky said.