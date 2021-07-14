The United States asks Cubans and Haitians to avoid migrating in the face of conflicts in their countries



The DHS head indicated that the Coast Guard will return immigrants who try to reach the United States by sea.

Photo: US Coast Guard / Courtesy

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, called on Cubans and Haitians, whose countries are facing political crises, not to risk their lives trying to enter the US irregularly from the sea, and warned that they will not be allowed to enter.

“No immigrant intercepted at sea, regardless of nationality, will be allowed to enter the United States”Mayorkas, originally from Cuba and the first immigrant to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said at a press conference.

He added that migrants who try to enter the United States “irregularly” will continue to be intercepted, and stressed that operations in the Strait of Florida and in the Caribbean Sea “remain unchanged.”

“This is never the right time to attempt migration by sea … (because) this risk is not worth taking,” he added.

The secretary, whose office is in charge of US security, border safeguards and the immigration system, said DHS is “closely monitoring” conditions in Haiti and Cuba.

In this context, it ratified the commitment of the President’s Administration Joe biden to support the Haitian Government in the search for justice after the assassination of the president of that country, Jovenel Moise, and confirmed the dispatch of three officials from his department as part of an inter-institutional delegation from the United States.

“We also stand in solidarity with the Cuban people,” Mayorkas added.

However, he pointed out that the Coast Guard and its state, local and federal partners are “monitoring any activity that may indicate an increase in unsafe and irregular maritime migration in the Straits of Florida, including the departure of unauthorized vessels from Florida to Cuba. ”.

Previously, the US Coast Guard and the Cuban exile group Movimiento Democracia called on people to refrain from making boat trips to Cuba to support popular protests in that country and warned of the risks from the point of view of navigation and also legal that they entail.

The president of Haiti was assassinated on July 7 at his residence in Port-au-Prince in an attack in which his wife, Martine Moise, who was detained in a hospital in Miami (USA), was injured, and for which they have 21 people have been arrested so far.

For its part, Cuba experienced on Sunday an unprecedented day of protests against the Government led by thousands of people shouting “freedom!” and that resulted in dozens of arrests and clashes after the island’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, will order his supporters to come out to confront the protesters.