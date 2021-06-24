The United States announces plan against the rise in crimes

WASHINGTON.

ANDhe President of the United States, Joe Biden, yesterday presented new measures to limit the circulation of firearms, at a time when crime in the country is increasing.

Major American cities suffered 30% more homicides in 2020, one of the deadliest years in a quarter century.

From the White House, Biden denounced an “epidemic” of violence by firearms that the country has been going through “for a long time and that has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Advance information on Tuesday confirmed the creation of five units to combat arms trafficking, focused on New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington.

Biden also referred to the second amendment to the Constitution, which upholds the right to own and bear arms. “There will always be the possibility of limiting the type of weapons that can be used,” said the president.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ