The United States and Mexico take another step in the exchange of transgenic corn

March 26, 2021 | 4:41 pm

US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said the Mexican plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn would apply to grain used for human food products, not livestock feed, according to recent conversations he had with his Mexican counterpart, Víctor Villalobos Arámbula.

Vilsack said limiting the ban on food products makes a big difference to American farmers, who have long relied on Mexico as one of the main export markets.

“It’s not going to have as big an impact as if it were all at once,” he said at a virtual event organized by the National Press Club.

Vilsack said that the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, has also discussed the plan with Mexico and that there is a process in the framework of the T-MEC to raise these issues.

I am confident that these conversations will continue to be raised and concerns will be raised. As is, there are processes that could potentially be used,

Vilsack said

Mexico’s agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico published in late 2020 an executive order that seeks to ban the use of transgenic corn for human consumption within three years, but did not define which products would be included. The government has committed to substituting imports for local production by 2024.

Victor Suárez, Mexico’s undersecretary of Agriculture, told Reuters last month that the plan covers all food that “will eventually reach human consumption.”

Last year, Mexican animal feed companies used about 11.1 million tons of imported corn, the vast majority of which came from U.S. farmers, representing almost 70% of total purchases of corn of the sector during the year, according to data from the national association of animal feed CONAFAB.