The United States also loses against Australia and the concern begins

07/13/2021 at 8:12 AM CEST

.

The United States basketball team lived another night for oblivion with the second loss in a row preparing for Tokyo 2020, this time versus Australia 83-91. For the second time in three days, the United States team suffered the humiliation of being defeated in the friendly tournament that was played in Las Vegas, Nevada. The US Olympic team had lost 87-90 to Nigeria last Saturday. In Tokyo, the United States team will defend the title of Olympic champion, and the two defeats begin to unsettle the officials of the national team and especially veteran coach Gregg Popovich, of the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA.

Point guard Damian Lillard led the United States with 22 points and forward Kevin Durant added 17 points and four rebounds. The United States had a nine-point lead at halftime, but it was point guard Patty Mills who shone in the fourth quarter and decided Australia’s victory. Mills scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Boomers to victory. Forward Joe Ingles added 17 points and Matisse Thybulle had 12 touchdowns. It was a great set-up victory for Australia aspiring to be on the podium.

The United States will play Argentina this Tuesday; They will face Australia again on Friday night and finish their preparation schedule against Spain on Sunday.