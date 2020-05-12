Trump claimed that the US has built more than 182 miles (more than 290 kilometers) of the border wall with Mexico; accuses “Democrats want open borders”

The President of United States, Donald trump, stated that his country has more than 182 miles (290 kilometers) built of the border wall with Mexico.

Through his Twitter account, the US president indicated that “the Democrats want open borders, that everyone enter. No thanks!”.

Trump picked up an article from a media outlet United States which talks about that the Supreme Court unanimously restored a federal law it was overturned by an appeals court to become Serious felony encouraging people to remain illegally in United States.

Therefore, the President stated that it is a “good time to have strong borders And now we have the strongest borders in our history. ”

A great time to have strong Borders, and we now have the strongest Borders in our history. 182 miles of Border Wall already built! Dems want Open Borders, let EVERYONE IN. No thanks! https://t.co/XdW55c0kKv – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Trump proposed last week to paint the metal bars of the border wall with Mexico, which can raise the cost of construction in $ 500 million or more, revealed the local press when releasing estimates made by officials for that hiring.

On April 3, a group of more than forty Democratic lawmakers urged Trump to “immediately” stop the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico to focus on the health crisis caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital