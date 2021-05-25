The United States advises against traveling to Japan two months before the Games

The United States Government advised against travel to Japan on Monday due to the increase in cases of coronavirus in the Asian country, which is just two months away from opening the Tokyo Olympics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department issued two parallel travel recommendations raising the alert level for Japan from 3 to 4 (the highest).

“Travelers should avoid all trips to Japan “, stated the CDC.

“Due to the current situation [de la pandemia] in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers they may be at risk of contracting and spreading variants of covid-19 and should avoid all travel to Japan, “they argued.

This alert comes at a time when infections are at peak in Japan and the vaccination campaign has not gotten off the ground.

In fact, this Monday Japan mobilized its military to manage mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka.

The Japanese Government maintains strict border limitations and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee itself has recommended that participants shorten their stay in the country, enter the territory as close as possible to their competition and leave it once they have competed.