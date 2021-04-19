The United Kingdom will study the creation of a digital currency

The United Kingdom wants to take a step forward in the world of virtual currencies and therefore will study the creation of a digital currency for your Central Bank. The Bank of England and the British Treasury announced that they will work together to analyze the potential implementation of the same.

For practical purposes, the British Government and its highest banking authority they still don’t know if they will create a virtual currency. However, with this research they intend to lay the foundations in case in the not too distant future the possibility exists.

In any case, the authorities clarified that the hypothetical digital currency would not replace existing money. ‘It would be a new form of digital money issued by the Bank of England and for use by households and businesses. It would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them, ”they argued.

The task force made up of members of the Bank of England and the British Treasury will have several tasks. The most important will be to analyze how the adoption and use of a digital currency will impact the UK. It is clear that it is an economic tool that offers important opportunities, but that it is not without risks.

According to the announcement, the virtual currency analysis will discuss risks, benefits and feasibility of implementation with “stakeholders.” It is expected that the study will participate banks, payment processing service providers, tech companies and fintechs.

Adopting a digital currency, a decision that is not taken lightly

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

The UK’s effort to study the incorporation of a virtual currency joins that of other countries already working on similar projects. However, creating a digital currency from a Central Bank requires a detailed analysis of what the effect of its use will be. both in the public and private sectors.

In addition, sufficient tools must be provided so that the public understands that it is about a safe, accessible alternative with the potential to reduce costs and transaction times. For traditional banks, meanwhile, the effort will be to adapt or reformulate their current business models.

Last February, a report by the World Economic Forum assured that 86% of the world’s central banks explored the benefits and drawbacks of a digital currency. For their part, 60% were already conducting experiments or “proofs of concept”, while 14% were making progress in the development of pilots.

The UK’s effort to advance the study of an official virtual currency is not the only one in europe. In fact, the European Central Bank announced that in mid-2021 it will decide whether or not to launch a digital Euro project, with a view to the possible issuance of the virtual currency for the future.

More on this topic