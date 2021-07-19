The United Kingdom “unequivocally” recognizes Guaidó as president of Venezuela

The opposition Juan Guaidó, in Caracas, in a file image. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via .)

The Government of the United Kingdom has recognized this Monday “clearly and unequivocally” the opponent Juan Guaidó as the “legitimate” president of Venezuela, according to the Foreign Ministry lawyer, James Eadie, in a dispute before the British Supreme Court.

Eadie has stressed that the London Executive recognizes “only” Guaidó since February 2019 and consequently “he is the only individual who is recognized with the authority to act on behalf of Venezuela as head of state”, which would imply that he must be able to have access to Venezuelan assets deposited in England.

The Venezuelan opposition accused this Saturday the Government of Nicolás Maduro of financing the “repression and persecution” in Cuba, after the executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, met with the president of the Caribbean island, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

While the world rejects repression and persecution, the Maduro dictatorship finances it in Cuba by Juan Guaidó, a Venezuelan opponent.

“While the world rejects repression and persecution, the Maduro dictatorship finances it in Cuba. They have been cooperating in the violation of human rights for years, ”Guaidó said on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a Diaz-Canel tweet in which he published a photograph of a meeting with Rodríguez.

“That photo represents contempt for the human being, it does not represent Venezuelans and Cubans who fight for freedom and democracy,” added Guaidó.

Díaz-Canel received the vice president of Venezuela last Friday in Havana, who expressed her government’s support for the Caribbean island, after the recent protest demonstrations that occurred in the country.

